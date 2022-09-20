Azael

Azael is an active, fun-loving boy who loves to travel and be outdoors. When he grows up, he wants to be a superhero and save humanity from zombies. If that doesn’t pan out, Azael dreams of being an inventor and creating things. Get to know Azael and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.

