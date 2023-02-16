Viewers who have tuned into the conservative news channel Newsmax in recent weeks may think they are watching a telethon. The Boca Raton, Florida-based outfit’s anchors have been pounding away at satellite TV provider DirecTV, which dropped Newsmax on Jan. 25 after the two sides failed to come to terms on a new carriage agreement. There have been pleas urging viewers to call the El Segundo-based DirecTV and its majority stakeholder, AT&T, and demand the return of Newsmax to DirecTV’s channel lineup.
Such disputes are common in the pay TV industry, but this one has taken on the look of a nasty political campaign. On air and online, Newsmax has complained, without evidence, that DirecTV’s actions are driven by its disdain for conservatives. The controversial network has described DirecTV’s action as “de-platforming,” an act of censorship and an attempt to silence conservative voices. Former President Donald Trump — whose rallies continue to give Newsmax its highest ratings — called the move “disgusting” and urged people to cancel their subscriptions to DirecTV and AT&T’s mobile network.
A letter sent by a group of conservative Jewish leaders said the network is “a crucial way for us to reach our fellow Americans” on matters important to their community. .
Republican members of Congress — many of whom depend on Newsmax to give them free range to air their views with little pushback — have called for investigative hearings into DirecTV’s action on top of the recent ones held to probe the political motivations of tech companies.
DirecTV executives say Newsmax’s complaints have not had a significant impact on its business, but they are taken aback by the network’s actions.
