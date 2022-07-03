Coming up
Home Garden Day
July 5, 11 a.m., Mohave County Library, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd. Master Gardeners offer solutions to your gardening questions and problems.
Vitalant Blood Drive
July 11, 3 - 7 p.m.
July 12, 11 - 7 p.m.
July 13, 9 - 5 p.m.
July 14, 9 - 2 p.m.
Lake Havasu City Community Aquatic Center, Gym. 100 Park Avenue. All donors entered in a drawing for a 3 day/2 night get away at London Bridge Resort. Visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.
Saddle Up Giddy Up!
July 16, 2-5 p.m. Flying X Saloon, 2030 N. McCulloch Blvd. Brought to you by Women with Willpower. Corn hole competition, poker hands, 50/50 raffle drawings, raffle prizes. All proceeds benefit the Women of Lake Havasu.
Lake Havasu International Film Festival
July 23: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Movies Havasu 180 Swanson Ave. They are hosing national and international movies that range from two to 40 minutes.
Left, Right, Center Game Day at Elks Lodge
July 24, Doors Open at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 a.m. Games Begin at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $15 and includes games and lunch. Purchase tickets in the Lodge office or at the door. Prizes, 50/25/25 raffle and raffle baskets.
Crazy Fun Bowling Tournament
July 30, 11 a.m. sign in. $30 per person. Includes three rounds of bowling, lunch and more, plus shoes. $25 for the best crazy fun outfit. Deadline for entry and fees is July 24. Drop off entry fee, sponsorhip and any raffle prizes to email: kiwanistoyslhc@gmail.com. or PO Box 572, Lake Havasu City, 86403. Info: Lisa at 928-733-0876
Full Throttle Water X
Sept. 9-11: Havasu Lading Resort and Casino is holding the fifth round of their PWC race. For more info visit their website www.ftwxracing.com
Jet Jam PWC Championship
Sept. 16-18: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The racers will decend at Crazy Horse Campgrounds. Admission is free for spectators. For Registration to race visit
www.jetjam.racing
Lake Havasu Home and Garden Expo
Sept 23-24: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Aquatic Center. Admission is free. To become a vendor please call (928) 412-1722
U.S. Freestyle PWC Championship
Sept. 24: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Fall Qualifying round will be held at the English Village. Free to spectators
Monster Storm Poker Run
Sept. 30- Oct. 2: London Bridge Resort. Halloween themed storm and poker run. Spectators will have access to event activities. Free to spectators.
