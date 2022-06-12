Coming up
Naked Eye Astronomy
June 16, 10-11 a.m. Mohave County Library Rooms A/B, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd. Summer solstice and other June happenings in the night sky. Info, call Lisa Sterrett: 928-453-0718.
Bunco
June 16, 11 a.m. VFW Post 9401. 266 London Bridge Road. Public is invited. $10, includes lunch. Info: 928-855-5374.
Museum summer fun
June 18: The Lake Havasu Museum of History, 320 London Bridge Rd., hosts Kids Spot from noon to 1 p.m. Kids can make a mesquite pod rattlesnake and learn about mesquite trees.
Beer Pong Tournament
June 18: That Dane Bar (2213 Acoma Blvd. #100) hosts a beer pong tournament from 5 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5-10. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the tournament begins at 5.
MicroMania
Wrestling
June 23, 8-10 p.m.: BJ’s Cabana and Karaoke Bar hosts Micromania Midget Wrestling, featuring athletes 5 feet and smaller competing in an athletic wrestling event. Presale tickets are $20. Info: bjscabanabar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.