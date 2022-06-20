Coming up
MicroMania Midget Wrestling
June 23, 8-10 p.m.: BJ’s Cabana and Karaoke Bar hosts Micromania Midget Wrestling, featuring athletes 5 feet and smaller fcompeting in an athletic wrestling event. Presale tickets are $20. Info: bjscabanabar.com.
Oceans of Technology
June 23, 10 a.m. 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Rooms A/B. Learn all of the online resources available from the library.
Cameron Marin at Martini Bay
June 23 and again June 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. 1477 Queens Bay, London Bridge Resort. Call 928-855-0880 for more information.
Museum summer fun
June 25: The Lake Havasu Museum of History, 320 London Bridge Rd., hosts Kids Spot from noon to 1 p.m. Kids will use a soda bottle to create a hydroponic planter.
DIY Marbled Coffee Mugs
June 30, 10 a.m. Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Rooms A/B. Learn how to make marbled coffee mugs. Materials provided. Pre-registration is required, call 928-453-0718.
BUNCO
July 16, 11 a.m. $10. VFW Post 9401, 266 Lond Bridge Road. Call 928-855-5374 for more information.
Live Music with One Eyed Romeo
July 16, 4 - 8 p.m. VFW Post 9401, 266 London Bridge Road. Conact 928-855-5374 for more information.
Crazy Fun Bowling
Tournament
July 30, 11 a.m. sign in. $30 per person. Includes three rounds of bowling, lunch and more, plus shoes. $25 for the best crazy fun outfit. Deadline for entry and fees is July 24. Drop off entry fee, sponsorhip and any raffle prizes to email: kiwanistoyslhc@gmail.com. or PO Box 572, Lake Havasu City, 86403. Info: Lisa at 928-733-0876
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.