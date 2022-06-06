Today
Havasu Heat gamesPlayed at John M. Wade Memorial Field at Lake Havasu High School. Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger are free.
This week’s games:
June 10, 5 p.m.
June 11, 7:30 p.m.
June 12, 5 p.m.
More info: HavasuHeatBaseball.com.
Softball Camp
June 6-8 at Lake Havasu High School for girls ages 11 and up. $275. To sign up, go to:
https://tinyurl.com/2p95j3uf or contact Kari Thompson, LHHS softball coach, at kthompson@lhusd.org.
Coming up
Lake Havasu City Council Candidate forum
June 9, 5:30 p.m. The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors is hosting this event at the Convention Center at 2293 Swanson Avenue.
DIY Flowerpot
Lighthouse Craft
June 9, 10 a.m. Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvdl, Rooms A/B. Build and paint your own lighthouse. Materials provided, space is limited, pre-registration is required. Call 928-453-0718.
SPRO Frog Tournament Weigh-In
June 11: Head down to Windsor Beach at Lake Havasu State Park and watch as angler teams weigh in the morning’s catch for the SPRO Frog Tournament Weigh-In on June 11 from noon to 4 p.m. Info: 602-791-0023 or jmloutdoors@gmail.com.
Comedy show
June 11: The Enough Said Comedy Tour featuring comedians Kingsley Amukamara and Abrar Maniyar is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 11 at Legendz Sports Bar and Grill. Admission is $25. Info: Legendzbarandgrill.com.
Farmers Market
June 11, 8 - noon, 2144 North McCulloch Blvd, Mulberry Ave and Main Street.
Toxicity: Tribute to System of a Down
June 11, 10 -12:30 a.m. Havasu Concert Lounge at Romano’s Restaurant, 1519 Queens Bay. 21+ Only. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 - $25. Presented by Havasu Concert Lounge.
Home Garden Day
June 7, 11 a.m., Mohave County Library, Royal room, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Master Gardeners offer solutions to your gardening questions and problems.
Vacation Bible School, Passport to Peace
June 7-10, 9 -11:30 a.m. Christ Chapel, 3450 Chemehuevi Blvd. Register your pre-k through 6th grade children for free prior to June 7 to ensure sufficient supplies for all. Info: 928-855-7230.
Museum summer fun
June 11: The Lake Havasu Museum of History, 320 London Bridge Rd., hosts Kids Spot from noon to 1 p.m. Kids will use a soda bottle to create a hydroponic planter.
Flag Day Ceremony
June 12, 11 a.m., Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, 100 Park Avenue. The Lake Havasu City Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks #2399 invites the public to a ceremony honoring the U.S. flag.
Naked Eye Astronomy
June 16, 10-11 a.m. Mohave County Library Rooms A/B, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd. Summer solstice and other June happenings in the night sky. Info, call Lisa Sterrett: 928-453-0718.
Bunco
June 16, 11 a.m. VFW Post 9401. 266 London Bridge Road. Public is invited. $10, includes lunch. Info: 928-855-5374.
Farmers Market
June 11, 8 - noon, 2144 North McCulloch Blvd, Mulberry Ave and Main Street.
Museum summer fun
June 18: The Lake Havasu Museum of History, 320 London Bridge Rd., hosts Kids Spot from noon to 1 p.m. Kids can make a mesquite pod rattlesnake and learn about mesquite trees.
Beer Pong Tournament
June 18: That Dane Bar (2213 Acoma Blvd. #100) hosts a beer pong tournament from 5 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5-10. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the tournament begins at 5.
MicroMania Midget Wrestling
June 23, 8-10 p.m.: BJ’s Cabana and Karaoke Bar hosts Micromania Midget Wrestling, featuring athletes 5 feet and smaller competing in an athletic wrestling event. Presale tickets are $20. Info: bjscabanabar.com.
Oceans of Technology
June 23, 10 a.m. 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Rooms A/B. Learn all of the online resources available from the library.
Museum summer fun
June 25: The Lake Havasu Museum of History, 320 London Bridge Rd., hosts Kids Spot from noon to 1 p.m. Kids will use a soda bottle to create a hydroponic planter.
DIY Marbled Coffee Mugs
June 30, 10 a.m. Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Rooms A/B. Learn how to make marbled coffee mugs. Materials provided. Pre-registration is required, call 928-453-0718.
Crazy Fun Bowling
Tournament
July 30, 11 a.m. sign in. $30 per person. Includes three rounds of bowling, lunch and more, plus shoes. $25 for the best crazy fun outfit. Deadline for entry and fees is July 24. Drop off entry fee, sponsorship and any raffle prizes to email: kiwanistoyslhc@gmail.com. or PO Box 572, Lake Havasu City, 86403. Info: Lisa at 928-733-0876
