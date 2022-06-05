Softball Camp
June 6-8 at Lake Havasu High School for girls ages 11 and up. $275. To sign up, go to:
https://tinyurl.com/2p95j3uf or contact Kari Thompson, LHHS softball coach, at kthompson@lhusd.org.
Home Garden Day
June 7, 11 a.m., Mohave County Library, Royal room, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Master Gardeners offer solutions to your gardening questions and problems.
Vacation Bible School, Passport to Peace
June 7-10, 9 -11:30 a.m. Christ Chapel, 3450 Chemehuevi Blvd. Register your pre-k through 6th grade children for free prior to June 7 to ensure sufficient supplies for all. Info: 928-855-7230.
Lake Havasu City Council Candidate forum
June 9, 5:30 p.m. The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors is hosting this event at the Convention Center at 2293 Swanson Avenue.
DIY Flowerpot Lighthouse Craft
June 9, 10 a.m. Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Rooms A/B. Build and paint your own lighthouse. Materials provided, space is limited, pre-registration is required. Call 928-453-0718.
SPRO Frog Tournament Weigh-In
June 11: Head down to
• Windsor Beach at Lake Havasu State Park and watch as angler teams weigh in the morning’s catch for the SPRO Frog Tournament Weigh-In on June 11 from noon to 4 p.m. Info: 602-791-0023 or jmloutdoors@gmail.com.
Farmers Market
June 11, 8 - noon, 2144 North McCulloch Blvd, Mulberry Ave and Main Street.
Toxicity: Tribute to System of a Down
June 11, 10 -12:30 a.m. Havasu Concert Lounge at Romano’s Restaurant, 1519 Queens Bay. 21+ Only. Doors open at 9:30 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 - $25. Presented by Havasu Concert Lounge.
Flag Day Ceremony
June 12, 11 a.m., Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, 100 Park Avenue. The Lake Havasu City Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks #2399 invites the public to a ceremony honoring the U.S. flag.
Naked Eye Astronomy
June 16, 10-11 a.m. Mohave County LibraryRooms A/B, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd. Summer solstice and other June happenings in the night sky. Info, call Lisa Sterrett: 928-453-0718.
Bunco
June 16, 11 a.m. VFW Post 9401. 266 London Bridge Road. Public is invited. $10, includes lunch. Info: 928-855-5374.
