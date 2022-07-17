Coming up
Lake Havasu International Film Festival
July 23, 5 - 9 p.m. at Movies Havasu, 180 Swanson Ave. Film festival features national and international movies that range from two to 40 minutes.
Farmers Market
July 23, Saturday. 8 - noon, The KAWS, 2144 McCulloch Blvd.
Left, Right, Center Game Day at Elks Lodge
July 24, Doors Open at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at 11 a.m. Games Begin at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $15 and includes games and lunch. Purchase tickets in the Lodge office or at the door. Prizes, 50/25/25 raffle and raffle baskets.
Vitalant Blood Drive
July 29, 11 - 4 p.m. Columbian Hall, 186 London Bridge Rd. Visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.
Seussical, Kids
July 29-31: GraceArts LIVE is bringing favorite Dr. Seuss characters to life on stage. Show times: Friday & Saturday 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. To reserve a seat: call Box Office 928-505-ARTS or go online at www.graceartslive.com. Tickets are available at the door, 2146 McCulloch Blvd Friday 3-6 p.m. up to one hour before show time. Adults $15 +fee; ages 6-17: $10+fee; ages 5 or below if on parent’s lap: Free.
Crazy Fun Bowling
Tournament
July 30, 11 a.m. sign in. $30 per person. Includes three rounds of bowling, lunch and more, plus shoes. $25 for the best crazy fun outfit. Deadline for entry and fees is July 24. Drop off entry fee, sponsorship and any raffle prizes to email: kiwanistoyslhc@gmail.com. or PO Box 572, Lake Havasu City, 86403. Info: Lisa at 928-733-0876.
Tribute to Pink Floyd
July 30: Shine on Floyd, a tribute concert featuring the music of Pink Floyd, is planned for 7 p.m. on July 30 at the Lake Havasu Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info: ShineOnFloyd.com.
Southwest Kayaks Fishing Open Championship
August 6: 6 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Kayak bass fishing features a $20 buy-in and a 100% payout. Registration begins 6 a.m. and the tournament begins at 7 a.m.
Blast Off Back to School!
August 6, 8 to noon. LHC Aquatic Center, 100 Park Avenue. Back to school health fair sponsored by Havasu Community Health Foundation. No cost for school immunizations, sports physicals, games prize drawings, and the balloon man!
Register: backtoschool.as.me. Free swim sponsored by the Elks Lodge 2329 and Health Striders immediately following the fair from noon to 4 p.m.
Lake Havasu Farmers Market
August 13: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Lake Havasu Farmers Market is at the Kaws on 2144 McCulloch Blvd. N.
Bunco
August 20, 11 a.m. VFW Post 9401. 266 London Bridge Road. $10 includes lunch. Public invited. Call 928-855-5374 for more information.
Ross Medical Education Info Session
August 28: 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. Chat with an advisor to get information on medical careers.
Full Throttle Water X
Sept. 9-11: Havasu Lading Resort and Casino is holding the fifth round of their PWC race. For more info visit their website www.ftwxracing.com
Jet Jam PWC Championship
Sept. 16-18: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The racers will descend at Crazy Horse Campgrounds. Admission is free for spectators. For Registration to race visit
www.jetjam.racing
Lake Havasu Home and Garden Expo
Sept 23-24: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Aquatic Center. Admission is free. To become a vendor please call (928) 412-1722
U.S. Freestyle PWC Championship
Sept. 24: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Fall Qualifying round will be held at the English Village. Free to spectators
Monster Storm Poker Run
Sept. 30- Oct. 2: London Bridge Resort. Halloween themed storm and poker run. Spectators will have access to event activities. Free to spectators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.