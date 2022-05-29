Virtual Dementia Tour
May 31, Noon to 2 p.m. DementiaConnection of Havasu, 2126 McCulloch Blvd. #5. A free 30 minute tour will show how it looks, sounds and feels like to have dementia. Appointments are required. Info: 928-453-8190.
VFW Memorial Day Event
May 31, 9:00 - 10: a.m.
Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
For more information, go to www. vfw9401.homestead.com |Admission Price: Free
Top Hat and Tails
June 3, 6-10 p.m. London Bridge Resort, Convention Center, 1477 Queens Bay. Sponsored by the Western Arizona Humane Society. Silent Auction features original artwork, restaurant packages, and other items/services donated by local businesses. No-host bar and live entertainment. Info: 928-855-5083 or westernarizonahumane.org.
Free Educator Workshop
June 3, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd. Educators from the Game and Fish Department will explain the different ways biologists use to track wildlife movements. Free. This in-person workshop is designed specifically for educators. Register at registered.com/events/view/182739. Space is limited.
Cancer Survivors
Celebration of Life
June 4, 9 a.m. The Cancer Association of Havasu will honor cancer survivors to attend a free Celebration of Life. Reservations are required. Call 928-453-8190 for details and registration.
Arizona Free Fishing Day
June 4: Arizona Game and Fish Department. Free. Info: 623-236-7258 or azgfd.gov.
Jet Jam PWC Racing Series
June 4-5: The Jet Jam PWC Racing Series continues at Crazy Horse Campgrounds on June 4-5, with action beginning at 10 a.m. both days. Free to specators. Participants are competing for the opportunity to compete in the championship in September. Info: Jetjam.racing
Wildlife and Waterways
June 4, 10 a.m., Mohave County Library, Rooms A/B. 1770 McCulloch Blvd. Learn about wildlife and waterways in the summer reading kickoff, with Visitor Services Specialist, Jessica Samuelson from the Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge.
Dancing with the Stars
June 4: Footlite School of Dance presents “Dancing with the Stars” on June 4 at 7 p.m. and June 5 at 2 p.m. in the performing arts center at Lake Havasu HIgh School. Tickets start at $10. Info: 928-854-4328 or footliteschoolofdance.com.
Southwest Kayaks Fishing Open Championship
June 4: A kayak bass fishing tournament features a $20 buy-in and 100 percent payout. Tournaments are held the first Saturday of every month. Registration begins at 6 a.m. Info: 928-680-9257 or swkoutfitters.com.
SPRO Frog Tournament Weigh-In
June 11: Head down to Windsor Beach at Lake Havasu State Park and watch as angler teams weigh in the morning’s catch for the SPRO Frog Tournament Weigh-In on June 11 from noon to 4 p.m. Info: 602-791-0023 or jmloutdoors@gmail.com.
Home Garden Day
June 7, 11 a.m., Mohave County Library, Royal room, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Master Gardeners offer solutions to your gardening questions and problems.
