Coming up
Naked Eye Astronomy
June 16, 10-11 a.m. Mohave County Library Rooms A/B, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd. Summer solstice and other June happenings in the night sky. Info, call Lisa Sterrett: 928-453-0718.
Bunco
June 16, 11 a.m. VFW Post 9401. 266 London Bridge Road. Public is invited. $10, includes lunch. Info: 928-855-5374.
Museum summer fun
June 18: The Lake Havasu Museum of History, 320 London Bridge Rd., hosts Kids Spot from noon to 1 p.m. Kids can make a mesquite pod rattlesnake and learn about mesquite trees.
Beer Pong Tournament
June 18: That Dane Bar (2213 Acoma Blvd. #100) hosts a beer pong tournament from 5 to 11 p.m. Admission is $5-10. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the tournament begins at 5.
MicroMania
Wrestling
June 23, 8-10 p.m.: BJ’s Cabana and Karaoke Bar hosts Micromania Midget Wrestling, featuring athletes 5 feet and smaller fcompeting in an athletic wrestling event. Presale tickets are $20. Info: bjscabanabar.com.
Oceans of Technology
June 23, 10 a.m. 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Rooms A/B. Learn all of the online resources available from the library.
Museum summer fun
June 25: The Lake Havasu Museum of History, 320 London Bridge Rd., hosts Kids Spot from noon to 1 p.m. Kids will use a soda bottle to create a hydroponic planter.
Enough Said Comedy Tour
June 25: 7 p.m. Legendz Sports Bar is holding the Enough Said Comedy Tour. Admission is $25 at the door.
Beadlocks, Bikinis & Brews
June 25: 7 p.m. Hangar 24 is holding a summer pool party for 21+. Admission is $10. for more information go to their website www.hangar24brewery.com
DIY Marbled Coffee Mugs
June 30, 10 a.m. Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Rooms A/B. Learn how to make marbled coffee mugs. Materials provided. Register: 928-453-0718.
Southwest Kyaks Fishing Open
July2: 6:00 a.m. Kayak bass fishing tournament. $20 buy-in and a 100% payout. Tournament Launch is at Mesuite Bay Central. For more information visit their facebook at Southwest Outfitters Fishing open.
Crazy Fun Bowling
Tournament
July 30, 11 a.m. sign in. $30 per person. Includes three rounds of bowling, lunch and more, plus shoes. $25 for the best crazy fun outfit. Info: kiwanistoyslhc@gmail.com.
