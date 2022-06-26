Coming up
Democrats host
meet and greet
June 29, 4 - 5:30 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Bunker Drive, Lake Havasu City. The Mohave County Democratic Central Committee welcome Adrian Fontes, candidate for Secretary of State. RSVP: info@mohavedemocrats.org.
Lake Havasu Farmers Market
June 25, 8 a.m. to noon.
The KAWS, 2144 McCulloch Blvd. Info: thekawslhc.com. Admission Price: Free
Lake Havasu Museum of History Summer Fun!
June 25, noon to 1 p.m.,| Lake Havasu Museum of History, 320 London Bridge Rd. havasumuseum.com. Admission Price: Free
Enough Said Comedy Tour
June 25, 7-9 p.m., Legendz Sports Bar & Grill, 2048 North McCulloch Blvd
legendzbarandgrill.com. Admission Price: $25
DIY Marbled Coffee Mugs
June 30, 10 a.m. Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Rooms A/B. Learn how to make marbled coffee mugs. Materials provided. Pre-registration is required, call 928-453-0718.
Cameron Marin at
Martini Bay
June 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. 1477 Queens Bay, London Bridge Resort. Call 928-855-0880 for more information.
Home Garden Day
July 5, 11 a.m., Mohave County Library, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd. Master Gardeners offer solutions to your gardening questions and problems.
Vitalant Blood Drive
July 11, 3 - 7 p.m.
July 12, 11 - 7 p.m.
July 13, 9 - 5 p.m.
July 14, 9 - 2 p.m.
Lake Havasu City Community Aquatic Center, Gym. 100 Park Avenue. All donors entered in a drawing for a 3 day/2 night get away at London Bridge Resort. Visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.
Crazy Fun Bowling
Tournament
July 30, 11 a.m. sign in. $30 per person. Includes three rounds of bowling, lunch and more, plus shoes. $25 for the best crazy fun outfit. Deadline for entry and fees is July 24. Drop off entry fee, sponsorhip and any raffle prizes to email: kiwanistoyslhc@gmail.com. or PO Box 572, Lake Havasu City, 86403. Info: Lisa at 928-733-0876
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.