Coming up
Election Fourm
June 29: 6 p.m. at the Preforming Arts Center at Lake Havasu High School. Learn about the cadidates for mayor and City Council before voting.
Democrats host
meet and greet
June 29, 4 - 5:30 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Bunker Drive, Lake Havasu City. The Mohave County Democratic Central Committee welcome Adrian Fontes, candidate for Secretary of State. RSVP: info@mohavedemocrats.org.
DIY Marbled Coffee Mugs
June 30, 10 a.m. Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Rooms A/B. Learn how to make marbled coffee mugs. Materials provided. Pre-registration is required, call 928-453-0718.
Cameron Marin at
Martini Bay
June 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. 1477 Queens Bay, London Bridge Resort. Call 928-855-0880 for more information.
Rev It Up Rewind
July 2: 8:45p.m. - 12 a.m. Hip hop and rap old school event at 1045 Aviation Drive. This event is 21+. Admission $85-$475
Fireworks over the lake
July 4: 9p.m. fireworks will be set off. The best locations for viewing: Rotary Park, The Nautical Beachfront Resort, London Bridge Beach or Thompson Bay (Via boat)
Home Garden Day
July 5, 11 a.m., Mohave County Library, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd. Master Gardeners offer solutions to your gardening questions and problems.
Lake Havasu Farmers Market
July 9: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the KAWS 2144 McCulloch Blvd. N.
Vitalant Blood Drive
July 11, 3 - 7 p.m.
July 12, 11 - 7 p.m.
July 13, 9 - 5 p.m.
July 14, 9 - 2 p.m.
Lake Havasu City Community Aquatic Center, Gym. 100 Park Avenue. All donors entered in a drawing for a 3 day/2 night get away at London Bridge Resort. Visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.
Crazy Fun Bowling
Tournament
July 30, 11 a.m. sign in. $30 per person. Includes three rounds of bowling, lunch and more, plus shoes. $25 for the best crazy fun outfit. Deadline for entry and fees is July 24. Drop off entry fee, sponsorhip and any raffle prizes to email: kiwanistoyslhc@gmail.com. or PO Box 572, Lake Havasu City, 86403. Info: Lisa at 928-733-0876
Full Throttle Water X
Sept. 9-11: Havasu Lading Resort and Casino is holding the fifth round of their PWC race. For more info visit their website www.ftwxracing.com
Jet Jam PWC Championship
Sept. 16-18: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The racers will decend at Crazy Horse Campgrounds. Admission is free for spectators. For Registration to race visit
www.jetjam.racing
Lake Havasu Home and Garden Expo
Sept 23-24: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Aquatic Center. Admission is free. To become a vendor please call (928) 412-1722
U.S. Freestyle PWC Championship
Sept. 24: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. Fall Qualifying round will be heald at the English Village. Free to spectators
Monster Storm Poker Run
Sept. 30- Oct. 2: London Bridge Resort. Halloween themed storm and poker run. Spectators will have acess to event activities. Free to spectators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.