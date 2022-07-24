Coming up
Naked Eye Astronomy
July 28 at 10 a.m. Lake Havasu City Library, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd. Limited space and registration required. Register at the Lake Havasu City library.
Vitalant Blood Drive
July 29, 11 to 4 p.m. Columbian Hall, 186 London Bridge Rd. Visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins welcome.
Seussical, Kids
July 29-31: GraceArts LIVE iis bringing favorite Dr. Seiss characters to life on stage. Show times: Friday & Saturday 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. To reserve a seat: call Box Office 928-505-ARTS or go online at www.graceartslive.com. Tickets are available at the door, 2146 McCulloch Blvd Friday 3-6 p.m. up to one hour before show time. Adults $15 +fee; ages 6-17: $10+fee; ages 5 or below if on parent’s lap: Free.
Crazy Fun Bowling
Tournament
July 30, 11 a.m. sign in. $30 per person. Includes three rounds of bowling, lunch and more, plus shoes. $25 for the best crazy fun outfit. Deadline for entry and fees is July 24. Drop off entry fee, sponsorhip and any raffle prizes to email: kiwanistoyslhc@gmail.com. or PO Box 572, Lake Havasu City, 86403. Info: Lisa at 928-733-0876.
Tribute to Pink Floyd
July 30: Shine on Floyd, a tribute concert featuring the music of Pink Floyd, is planned for 7 p.m. on July 30 at the Lake Havasu Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info: ShineOnFloyd.com.
Southwest Kayaks Fishing Open Championship
Aug. 6: 6 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Kayak bass fishing features a $20 buy-in and a 100% payout. Registration begins 6 a.m. and the tournament begins at 7 a.m.
Blast Off Back to School!
Aug. 6; 8 a.m. to noon. LHC Aquatic Center, 100 Park Avenue. Back to school health fair sponsored by Havasu Community Health Foundation. No cost for school immunizations, sports physicals, games prize drawings, and the balloon man. Register: backtoschool.as.me. Free swim sponsored by the Elks Lodge 2329 and Health Striders immediately following the fair from noon to 4 p.m.
Lake Havasu Farmers Market
Aug. 13: 8 a.m. - noon. Lake Havasu Farmers Market is at the Kaws on 2144 McCulloch Blvd. N.
Chamber of Commerce Mixer for Local Educators
Aug. 18, 5 - 7 p.m. The Nautical Beachfront Resort, Convention Center, 1000 McCulloch Blvd. Admission: $5, LHC educators complimentary. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served. Contact the Chamber for more information at 928-855-4115 or visit www.havasuchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.