Coming up
A Tribute to Sublime
May 27th, 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Romano’s restaurant, 1519 Queen’s Bay. 21 and over only. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Tickets $15-$30. For more information phone 928-767-7662.
Virtual Dementia Tour
May 31, 12-2 p.m. Demential Connection of Havase, 2126 McCulloch Blvd. #5. A free 30 minute tour will show how it looks, sounds and feels like to have dementia. Excellent for caregivers and family members to better understand the behaviors and needs of their loved ones. Appointment are required. Please call 928-453-8190 for more information. Please see the planner on Tuesdays for additional tours.
Top Hat and Tails
June 3, 6-10 p.m. London Bridge Resort, Convention Center, 1477 Queens Bay. Sponsored by the Western Arizona Humane Society. Your participation in this event will help WAHS to provide continued support for the welfare of the four-legged members of our community. Try your luck at the Silent Auction featuring original artwork, restaurant packages, and other items/services donated by local businesses! No-host bar and live entertainment, too.For more information, call 928-855-5083 or visit www.westernarizonahumane.org.
Cancer Survivors Celebration of Life
June 4, 9 a.m. The Cancer Association of Havasu is Honoring & Inviting all cancer survivors to attend a free Celebration of Life. Reservations are required. Call 928-453-8190 for details and Registration.
Arizona Free Fishing Day
June 4th, 2022, Arizona Game and Fish Department. Free. For more information, phone 623.236.7258 or visit www. azgfd.gov.
Home Garden Day
June 7, 11 a.m., Mohave County Library, Royal room, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd., Master Gardeners offer solutions to your gardening questions and problems.
Vacation Bible School, Passport to Peace
June 7-10, 9 -11:30 a.m. Christ Chapel, 3450 Chemehuevi Blvd. Please register your pre-k through 6th grade children for free prior to June 7 to ensure sufficient supplies for all. Call 928-855-7230 for more information.
Crazy Fun Bowling Tournament
July 30, 11a.m. sign in. $30 per person. Includes 3 rounds of bowling, lunch and more, plus shoes. $25 for the best crazy fun outfit. Deadline for entry and fees is July 24. For more info, call Lisa at 928-733-0876
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.