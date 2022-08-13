Brian

Brian is an insightful, caring and active young man who loves camping and fishing. He finds pleasure in acts of service and once bought stuffed animals from a yard sale to give to each person at a senior center. Brian enjoys chess and carving objects from wood. He dreams of becoming a chef or an artist when he gets older. Get to know Brain and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.