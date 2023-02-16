Real estate agents are always looking for ways to be more efficient and connect with home buyers and sellers. They try to figure out how best to use their resources and which tools to pull out of their tool belts. One new tool growing in popularity across fields is the chatbot ChatGPT, which uses artificial intelligence to respond to prompts in a conversational way. It has made headlines for accomplishing such feats as passing a Wharton professor’s MBA exam. The technology is not yet widely used in the real estate industry, but some tech-savvy agents are trying it out. Michael Severns, principal listing specialist and broker of record at a Redfin office based in Pennsylvania, shared how he uses ChatGPT.
Saving time and playing to strengths: Showing homes to clients and negotiating on their behalf are time-consuming tasks for real estate agents. At the same time, agents also have to constantly work to make connections and develop leads to bring in new clients.
“I’m inherently lazy, so I try to find the easiest way to do things,” Severns said. “This tool is fantastic for somebody like me.”
He uses ChatGPT to generate social media and blog posts. And he has another app that schedules his social media posts across his accounts. He posts on Medium.com and asks the chatbot to act as an editor. It cleans up his writing and makes his comments more succinct. He can even ask it to add some humor into a blog post.
He recently posted about 10 things potential buyers should check when they tour a home. He fed ChatGPT a checklist he gives to buyers and asked it to act as a real estate agent and explain why the 10 items on the list are so important.
He feeds industry news and asks it to rephrase the information from the point of view of a real estate agent. It’s one way he stays in front of possible buyers and sellers. In between posts, he throws in some personal ones to further connect with people.
Combining tech with knowledge
ChatGPT is far from perfect. Sometimes the chatbot gives Severns wrong information, so he makes sure to double-check what it comes up with. He doesn’t have the chatbot do everything. Descriptions of homes in listings, for example, are written by a listing coordinator at Redfin, he said.
He has talked to other real estate agents who are afraid of the technology and don’t want to learn to use it, but Severns said he’s enjoying the perks.
