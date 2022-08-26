Looking at the deep, distinguished slate of comedy series Emmy nominees this year, you might wish that the television academy could splinter the category into subsections — best comedy you watch through splayed fingers, occasionally without laughing once through an episode (“Barry”), best comedy in which someone is killed but remains an absolute delight to watch (“Only Murders in the Building”), best workplace comedy about how we fail our teachers and their students (“Abbott Elementary”), best comedy about female friendship and the dangers of violating an NDA (“Hacks”) and best comedy about failure, accountability and compassion (“Ted Lasso”).
Comedy series
“Barry”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Hacks”
“Abbott Elementary”
“Ted Lasso”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Likely winner: Not long ago, voters had this category on autopilot, rewarding “30 Rock” three consecutive years, followed by “Modern Family’s” five-year streak and then “Veep” for its final three seasons. Since then, we’ve seen four different shows win — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fleabag,” “Schitt’s Creek” and, last year, “Ted Lasso.”
Given the strength of the competition and the mild backlash surrounding its second season, there are plenty of reasons to bet against “Ted Lasso” ... except it was also the most-nominated comedy, with 20 nods, including seven for its cast members.
Comedy actress
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Likely winner: The “Hacks” writing team leaned into Smart’s range even more in the show’s second season, giving her big, bravura moments (the lesbian cruise singalong!) and scenes where she could explore her character’s fears and vulnerabilities to a greater degree. A repeat victory is pretty much guaranteed.
Comedy actor
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Likely winner: Hader won this Emmy for the first two seasons of “Barry,” and even with the presence of last year’s winner, Sudeikis, on the ballot, it’s hard to imagine him not winning it again for the punishing emotional journey Barry took during the show’s third season.
Comedy supporting actress
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Likely winner: Waddingham won by acclaim last year and even with Rebecca’s turn to full-fledged softie in Season 2, she still had plenty of standout moments, including a storyline involving the death of her father and a sweet, stressful romance with soccer player Sam. All those “Ted Lasso” acting nominations should produce at least one winner. (Probably two.)
Deserving alternate: “Abbott Elementary” offers a tough choice between James playing the school’s outrageous, opportunistic principal and the divine Ralph, tough and understanding as the veteran teacher helping her younger colleagues deal with the frustrations of working at an underfunded school. Then there’s Einbinder, worthy for a thousand reasons, but particularly the scene in which Ava is forced to read aloud the brutal email she wrote about Deborah.
Comedy supporting actor
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
Likely winner: Like Waddingham, Goldstein won last year. And like Waddingham, he’ll likely be called on to give another speech. As the chant goes: “He’s here! He’s there! He’s every-f—-where! Roy Kent!”
Deserving alternate: Winkler took this category for the inaugural season of “Barry,” and people couldn’t have been happier to see him finally win an Emmy after such a long, celebrated career. But it wasn’t a sentimental honor. Winkler was brilliant as Gene, the narcissistic acting teacher who considered Patrick Swayze a true friend — until he had it written into his will that he was barred from the funeral. Winkler was (mostly) the comic relief. But by the third season, he was drilling deep into the character’s understandable rage. Gene had changed — and become a better actor. The con job he pulled on Barry in the finale was a master class in misdirection.
