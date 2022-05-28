Casey

Casey prides himself on being respectful to others and looks up to his mentors. When not enjoying Marvel movies, heavy metal music or veggies pizza, he’d like to improve his chess game. Casey loves watching the Diamondbacks and dreams of becoming a professional baseball player someday. Get to know Casey and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

