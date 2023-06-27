Celery often is relegated to veggie trays where its built-in scoop makes it ideal for dipping. It’s also used to add extra crunch to holiday stuffing, or tuna or chicken salad. But celery offers far more.
Low in calories, rich in nutrients
Celery is a nutrient-rich, low-calorie food. Two stalks of celery contain only 15 calories. Aside from its low calorie count, celery contains dietary fiber, vitamin K, and small amounts of vitamins A and C, calcium and iron. Although celery also contains some natural sodium, it’s still considered a low-sodium food. Celery also has antioxidant properties, which may help reduce the risk of some chronic conditions. Made up of almost 95% water, celery is a great snack to have on hand during warm summer months to help maintain hydration.
Pick of the crop
Choose celery with crisp, firm and bright stalks in tightly formed bunches. If the leaves are attached, they should be fresh and green. Avoid celery that is soft, dry, yellowing or has brown patches. Refrigerate celery in a plastic bag for a week or more. Trim the base, and wash the stalks only when you’re ready to use them. You may want to peel or pull away any tough outer strings on the celery before cooking it or eating it raw.
Don’t confuse celery with celeriac, which is the root variety of celery. Celeriac can be prepared and enjoyed like other root vegetables, such as potatoes and parsnips.
Delicious in dishes and snacks: Celery is an essential ingredient in cuisines from around the world. For example, mirepoix — pronounced meer-PWAH — is an aromatic base of carrots, celery and onions, which is a staple in French soups and stews. Celery also is one of the holy trinity of vegetables, along with peppers and onions, found in traditional Cajun dishes, such as gumbo and jambalaya.
Celery can enhance flavors and add texture to dishes, such as salads, soups and stews. Celery pairs perfectly with dips or hummus for an easy snack. Stuff the channels in celery sticks with peanut or other nut butters and dot with raisins. Or fill the channels with a combination of softened cream cheese, chopped walnuts, dried apricots and dates.
