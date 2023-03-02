Country music hitmaker Clay Walker will perform at Edgewater Resort

LAUGHLIN —Country music chart-topper Clay Walker will showcase his collection of top hits that have spanned his storied career at Edgewater Casino Resort’s special event venue, The Edge Pavilion, on Saturday, July 8.
Known for hit songs like “What’s It To You” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long,” Walker has garnered 11 No. 1 songs and 31 charted singles. Discovered in a Beaumont area bar by producer and head of Giant Records James Stroud, Walker was in his early 20s when he started rattling off a string of hits including “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “This Woman And This Man,” “Hypnotize The Moon,” “Rumor Has It,” “Then What,” and “I Can’t Sleep.”
Ticket prices start at $50 and can be purchased at Edgewater-Casino.com.
Other upcoming shows in Laughlin include:
• KC & The Sunshine Band on Friday, March 3, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Tommy Chong on Saturday, March 25, at The Edge Pavilion;
• Dierks Bentley on Saturday, April 15, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Brooks & Dunn on Saturday, April 29, at Laughlin Event Center
• Lady A on Saturday, May 6, at Laughlin Event Center;
• Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, May 27, at Laughlin Event Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.