Craig is a kind, loyal and spirited boy who wins the hearts of everyone he meets. He loves riding horses, working with animals, and playing sports – especially football, basketball and golf. A math whiz, he dreams of becoming an engineer one day. Get to know Craig and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

