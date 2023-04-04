Nissin Foods USA sure knows how to keep its customers on their toes.
The maker of the popular Cup Noodles ramen brand is moving into the breakfast market with a ramen noodle cup that tastes like pancakes, sausages and eggs.
The breakfast cup isn’t the brand’s first product with an unusual flavor.
In 2021, as part of its 50th anniversary, Nissin Foods released a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice flavor just in time for the fall.
In 2021 alone, Nissin Foods sold over 50 billion Cup Noodles worldwide.
