It can start out harmlessly enough - you find a unique knick knack, put it up on a shelf in a somewhat prominent location and think to yourself: “I’ve seen others more unique than that. I could add to that.” With that, your new collecting hobby springs to life. People collect all sorts of things for different reasons. Some of those collections are rather ordinary that you might routinely hear about - baseball cards, vinyl albums, salt and pepper shakers, toy cars, classic cars. In Havasu, there is no shortage of people who have amassed unique collections over decades.
Skeletons, insects, Hot rod collection
Andrew Miller has a plethora of unique collections which he’s built up through the decades. He learned to weld in high school and in 1974 he went to work at MGM Studios in Culver City as a blacksmith, where he worked his way into mechanical special effects.
Before retiring to Havasu in recent years, he worked nearly 40 years in the film industry, on such films as “Titanic,” “Terminator 2,” “Fast and Furious” 1, 3, 4, 5 and “Life of Pi” among dozens of others. He has a massive insect collection, real skeleton collection, Halloween decoration collection and Big Daddy Ed Roth hot rod collection. “As a young kid growing up in Southern California, I fell in love with dinosaurs, then lizards and snakes which then grew to spiders and scorpions and insects,” Miller said. He said that continued until he was about 35 as he collected skeletons of snakes, lizards and “skulls of all types of critters.”
“As a teenager I was attracted to the motorcycle craze in the 60s,” Miller said. “I began building bikes at age 17, and I still do today, all related to the 1960s.”
The Halloween collection is scary skeletons and bodies that Miller said he was able to create because of his studio background.
His wife Toni “loves to add her artistic touch” to the large collection, he added. “My family has enjoyed all of the different experiences that collecting has to offer, especially my wife,” Miller said. “And the kids, who have all grown up, and now the grand kids love it as well.
Antique glass bottles
When Gale Taylor’s mother Nita died, she left behind a large antique glass bottle collection. Some of the bottles date back to the 1800s and early 1900s.
Some have certain imperfections of bubbles and seams one might expect of that time. There are unique bottle shapes and purported uses that by today’s standards stretch the truth to put it mildly.
“One of my favorites says snake oil,” Taylor said. There’s bottles that are violin shaped, old milk bottles, bromo seltzer, whiskey, Crisco, ink wells and Vaseline to name just some. There must be close to 500 bottles, Taylor said.
But she said she’s never counted them. Taylor says her entire family enjoys them. Some of the bottles are worth $100s, others in the $20 range, she said.
The collection started when Taylor’s grandfather ran a “rock and bottle” shop in Apache Junction in the late 1960s.
“My mom got the bug (of collecting at that time),” she said. “I helped her find a few.” Taylor said her mother would go on digs - literally digging in the ground to unearth the unique bottles. There could come a day, Taylor said, when she sells the collection.
But she has no plans to do that now.
NASCAR, bar collectibles
Harry Layne owned a bar in Nebraska for 13 years before retiring to Havasu four years ago, and, as one could imagine, he has come across some unique items worth collecting during that time.
Layne’s favorite is an unopened Coca Cola bottles commemorating NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. who died in 2001. He says he also has Dale Earnhardt Jr. collectible items from Budweiser.
In general, Layne said, he has 20 years of collectible items from Budweiser that commemorate NASCAR. Layne also has held onto Budweiser and Miller Lite fixtures that hung above pool tables at his bar.
He also has Jack Daniels shot glasses and Christmas decorations. All of Layne’s collectibles aren’t on display.
They’re in boxes in his garage. He says he continues to have an eye out for unique items. “A lot of people don’t know what they got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.