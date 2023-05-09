Curried chicken with peppers

1 1/2 cups brown rice
1 tablespoon canola oil
3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1 cup sliced onion
1 cup sliced red bell pepper
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 1/2 tablespoons curry powder
1 cup canned diced tomatoes with its juice
1/2 cup lite coconut milk
3 cups snow peas (about 6 ounces)
1/4 cup raisins
Salt and black pepper
2 tablespoons shredded unsweetened coconut
Directions: Microwave brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups and save any extra for another meal. Divide the rice between two dinner plates. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and brown 5 minutes, turn and brown second side 2 minutes.
Remove from the skillet. Add the onion, red pepper, garlic and curry powder to the skillet.
Saute 3 to 4 minutes. Add the diced tomato with their juice, the coconut milk, snow peas and raisins. Return chicken to the skillet with the raisins. Bring to a simmer and cook 5 minutes.
A meat thermometer should read 175 degrees Fahrenheit. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide in half and spoon over the rice. Sprinkle shredded coconut on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 512 calories (35% from fat), 19.9 g fat (6.6 g saturated, 6.6 g monounsaturated), 156 mg cholesterol, 40.4 g protein, 44.7 g carbohydrates, 10.9 g fiber, 230 mg sodium.
