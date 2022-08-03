Today is the 215th day of 2022 and the 44th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Elisha Otis (1811-1861), inventor; Ernie Pyle (1900-1945), journalist/war correspondent; Leon Uris (1924-2003), author; Tony Bennett (1926- ), singer; Martin Sheen (1940- ), actor; Martha Stewart (1941- ), TV personality/business mogul; James Hetfield (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Tom Brady (1977- ), football player; Evangeline Lilly (1979- ), actress; Todd Gurley (1994- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: Santa Claus Land, the world’s first theme park, opened on this day in 1946 in Santa Claus, Indiana.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1936, Jesse Owens won the first of his four gold medals during the Olympic Games in Berlin. Owens edged out teammate Ralph Metcalfe with a 10.3-second time in the 100-meter dash.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “All you have the right to ask of life is to choose a battle in this war, make the best you can, and leave the field with honor.” -- Leon Uris, “Mila 18”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 70 -- length (in days) of Christopher Columbus’ first voyage across the Atlantic Ocean in 1492.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (July 28) and first quarter moon (Aug. 5).
