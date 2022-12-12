Today is the 346th day of 2022 and the 82nd day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Jay (1745-1829), first chief justice of the United States; Gustave Flaubert (1821-1880), novelist; Edvard Munch (1863-1944), artist; Edward G. Robinson (1893-1973), actor; Frank Sinatra (1915-1998), singer; Bob Barker (1923- ), TV personality; Dionne Warwick (1940- ), singer; Bill Nighy (1949- ), actor; Royce Gracie (1966- ), mixed martial artist; Jennifer Connelly (1970- ), actress; Mayim Bialik (1975- ), actress; Lucas Hedges (1996- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: More than 8,000 manmade objects are currently in orbit around the Earth.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1965, rookie running back Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears scored an NFL record-tying six touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving and one punt return) in a 61-20 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.” -- Gustave Flaubert
TODAY’S NUMBER: 12,345,678,987,654,321 -- product of multiplying 111,111,111 by 111,111,111.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 7) and last quarter moon (Dec. 16).
