Today is the 354th day of 2022 and the 90th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Harvey S. Firestone (1868-1938), business magnate; Branch Rickey (1881-1965), baseball executive; Irene Dunne (1898-1990), actress; Uri Geller (1946- ), illusionist; Dick Wolf (1946- ), TV producer; Alan Parsons (1948- ), musician; Billy Bragg (1957- ), singer-songwriter; Rich Gannon (1965- ), football player/sportscaster; David Wright (1982- ), baseball player; Jonah Hill (1983- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Adolf Hitler was released from Landsberg Prison in the German state of Bavaria on this day in 1924 after 264 days of incarceration for treason.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1946, boxer Sugar Ray Robinson won the welterweight crown by a unanimous decision over Tommy Bell.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I notice that when all a man’s information is confined to the field in which he is working, the work is never as good as it ought to be.” -- Harvey S. Firestone
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2.2 million -- acres of land owned by media billionaire John Malone, making him the largest private landowner in the United States.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Dec. 16) and new moon (Dec. 23).
