Today is the 44th day of 2023 and the 55th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Grant Wood (1891-1942), artist; Tennessee Ernie Ford (1919-1991), singer/actor; Chuck Yeager (1923-2020), aviator; Kim Novak (1933- ), actress; Stockard Channing (1944- ), actress; Jerry Springer (1944- ), TV personality; Mike Krzyzewski (1947- ), basketball coach; Peter Gabriel (1950- ), singer-songwriter; Henry Rollins (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Neal McDonough (1966- ), actor; Randy Moss (1977- ), football player; Mena Suvari (1979- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The central event of author Kurt Vonnegut’s celebrated novel “Slaughterhouse-Five” is the Allied bombing of the city of Dresden during World War II. Experts estimate the number of civilian casualties to be 25,000.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1920, the Negro National League was established at a YMCA in Kansas City, Missouri, becoming the first Black professional baseball league.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I lived in Paris a couple of years myself ... I realized all the really good ideas I’d ever had come to me while I was milking a cow. So I went back to Iowa.” -- Grant Wood
TODAY’S NUMBER: 290 -- estimated number of nuclear weapons in France’s stockpile as of 2022.
TODAY’S MOON: Last quarter moon (Feb. 13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.