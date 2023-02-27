Today is the 58th day of 2023 and the 69th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (1807-1882), poet; Hugo Black (1886-1971), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Marian Anderson (1897-1993), singer; John Steinbeck (1902-1968), author/Nobel laureate; Joanne Woodward (1930- ), actress; Elizabeth Taylor (1932-2011), actress; Ralph Nader (1934- ), consumer activist; James Worthy (1961- ), basketball player; Donal Logue (1966- ), actor; Tony Gonzalez (1976- ), football player; Chelsea Clinton (1980- ), journalist; Josh Groban (1981- ), singer-songwriter; Kate Mara (1983- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1939, The New York Times reported that first lady Eleanor Roosevelt had resigned from the Daughters of the American Revolution the day before when it barred African American singer Marian Anderson from performing at Constitution Hall. Anderson performed on April 9 at the Lincoln Memorial instead.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1992, 16-year-old Tiger Woods competed in the Nissan Los Angeles Open, becoming the youngest participant in a PGA event in more than 30 years.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Ideas are like rabbits. You get a couple and learn how to handle them, and pretty soon you have a dozen.” -- John Steinbeck
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,325 -- receptions made by Tony Gonzalez in his 17-year NFL career. His career receptions are first all-time among tight ends and third among all players; only wide receivers Jerry Rice (1,549) and Larry Fitzgerald (1,432) have more.
TODAY’S MOON: First quarter moon (Feb. 27).
