Today is the 59th day of 2023 and the 70th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Frank Gehry (1929- ), architect; Mario Andretti (1940- ), race car driver; Bernadette Peters (1948- ), actress; Paul Krugman (1953- ), columnist/Nobel laureate; John Turturro (1957- ), actor; Pat Monahan (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Daniel Handler aka Lemony Snicket (1970- ), author; Eric Lindros (1973- ), hockey player; Jason Aldean (1977- ), singer-songwriter; Luka Doncic (1999- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: The 2 1/2-hour series finale of “M*A*S*H,” which was watched by 60.2% of U.S. TV-owning households, remains the highest-rated TV series finale in history, with a 77% share of the Nielsen ratings during its original airing on this day in 1983.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1967, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia 76ers missed a shot for the first time in four games, ending his NBA-record streak of consecutive field goals at 35.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Never trust anyone who has not brought a book with them.” -- Lemony Snicket, “Horseradish”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 51 -- days that the 1993 Branch Davidian standoff in Waco, Texas, lasted.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 27) and full moon (March 7).
