Today is the 37th day of 2023 and the 48th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Aaron Burr (1756-1836), politician/U.S. vice president; Babe Ruth (1895-1948), baseball player; Ronald Reagan (1911-2004), 40th U.S. president; Zsa Zsa Gabor (1917-2016), actress; Francois Truffaut (1932-1984), filmmaker/critic; Tom Brokaw (1940- ), journalist/author; Bob Marley (1945-1981), singer-songwriter; Natalie Cole (1950-2015), singer-songwriter; Axl Rose (1962- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: Massachusetts had the third-largest population of the 13 colonies in 1770, at 235,808. The state’s population is currently estimated at 6.98 million.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1958, the Boston Red Sox signed Ted Williams for $135,000, which was then the highest salary in baseball.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “My philosophy of life is that if we make up our mind what we are going to make of our lives, then work hard toward that goal, we never lose -- somehow we win out.” -- Ronald Reagan
TODAY’S NUMBER: 74 -- percentage of Israel’s population that is Jewish.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Feb. 5) and last quarter moon (Feb. 13).
