Today is the 16th day of 2023 and the 27th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Carpenter (1948- ), director; Sade (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Kate Moss (1974- ), model; Lin-Manuel Miranda (1980- ), actor/composer/playwright; Albert Pujols (1980- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: The Soyuz 5 mission in 1969 featured the first and only transfer of crew from one spacecraft to another via spacewalk.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1961, Mickey Mantle signed a contract for an annual salary of $75,000, making him the highest-paid player in the American League.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Anytime you write something, you go through so many phases. You go through the ‘I’m a Fraud’ phase. You go through the ‘I’ll Never Finish’ phase. And every once in a while you think, ‘What if I actually have created what I set out to create, and it’s received as such?’” -- Lin-Manuel Miranda
TODAY’S NUMBER: 23 -- countries that were members of the League of Nations for its entire duration. Forty other nations were members intermittently.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Jan. 14) and new moon (Jan. 21).
