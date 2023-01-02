Today is the second day of 2023 and the 13th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jack Hanna (1947- ), zoologist; Tia Carrere (1967- ), actress; Cuba Gooding Jr. (1968- ), actor; Taye Diggs (1971- ), singer/actor; Dax Shepard (1975- ), actor; Kate Bosworth (1983- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Castilian Spanish is the official language of Spain, but Catalan, Galician, Basque and Aranese are all official regional languages.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1984, Miami upset heavily favored Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, 31-30, as Nebraska failed on a two-point conversion at game’s end.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’” — Isaac Asimov
TODAY’S NUMBER: 26,284 — miles on the odometer of a rare, unrestored 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atlante Coupe found in the garage of a British doctor and reported by media outlets on this day in 2009. One of only 17 ever made, the car sold at a Paris auction a month later for $4.4 million.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 29) and full moon (Jan. 6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.