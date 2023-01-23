Today is the 23rd day of 2023 and the 34th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Hancock (1737-1793), statesman; Stendhal (1783-1842), author; Edouard Manet (1832-1883), artist; Ernie Kovacs (1919-1962), comedian; Chita Rivera (1933- ), actress/dancer; Rutger Hauer (1944-2019), actor; Princess Caroline of Monaco (1957- ); Mariska Hargitay (1964- ), actress; Tiffani Thiessen (1974- ), actress; Michael Stevens (1986- ), educator/internet personality.
TODAY’S FACT: Chita Rivera was the first Hispanic woman to receive a Kennedy Center Honor.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1944, the Detroit Red Wings set a record for the most one-sided hockey game by beating the New York Rangers 15-0.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The pleasures of love are always in proportion to our fear.” -- Stendhal, “On Love”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 10 -- performing acts making up the charter class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on this day in 1986. The inductees were Little Richard, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 21) and first quarter moon (Jan. 28).
