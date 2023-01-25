Today is the 25th day of 2023 and the 36th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Burns (1759-1796), poet; W. Somerset Maugham (1874-1965), author/playwright; Virginia Woolf (1882-1941), author/essayist; Etta James (1938-2012), singer-songwriter; Tobe Hooper (1943-2017), filmmaker; Paul Nurse (1949- ), biochemist/Nobel laureate; Steve Prefontaine (1951-1975), runner; Jenifer Lewis (1957- ), actress; Geoff Johns (1973- ), comic book writer/screenwriter/producer; Alicia Keys (1981- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: The Mars Opportunity rover continued to make scientific observations and report back to Earth until June 10, 2018, more than 13 years beyond the duration of activity for which it was designed.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games began in Chamonix, France.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “For me, doing a show, the excitement of singing live, and the possibility that you’re not gonna be perfect -- that’s the thrill of it.” -- Alicia Keys
TODAY’S NUMBER: 6 -- wives of King Henry VIII: Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard and Catherine Parr. He ordered two, Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard, executed by beheading.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 21) and first quarter moon (Jan. 28).
