Today is the fifth day of 2023 and the 16th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: King Camp Gillette (1855-1932), safety razor inventor; George Reeves (1914-1959), actor; Jane Wyman (1917-2007), actress; Walter Mondale (1928-2021), former U.S. vice president; Alvin Ailey (1931-1989), dancer/choreographer; Robert Duvall (1931- ), actor; Umberto Eco (1932-2016), author/philosopher; Juan Carlos (1938- ), former king of Spain; Diane Keaton (1946- ), actress; Clancy Brown (1959- ), actor; Bradley Cooper (1975- ), actor; January Jones (1978- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The safety razor was one of the first disposable products ever made.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2004, Pete Rose admitted to gambling on baseball games while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Entering a novel is like going on a climb in the mountains: You have to learn the rhythm of respiration, acquire the pace; otherwise you stop right away.” -- Umberto Eco
