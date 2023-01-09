Today is the ninth day of 2023 and the 20th day of winter.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chic Young (1901-1973), cartoonist; Simone de Beauvoir (1908-1986), philosopher/author; Richard Nixon (1913-1994), 37th U.S. president; Judith Krantz (1928-2019), author; Bart Starr (1934-2019), football player; Joan Baez (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Jimmy Page (1944- ), musician; J.K. Simmons (1955- ), actor; Dave Matthews (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Sean Paul (1973- ), rapper/singer-songwriter; Sergio Garcia (1980- ), golfer; Catherine Middleton (1982- ), princess of Wales.
TODAY’S FACT: The comic strip “Blondie,” launched by Chic Young in 1930, eventually appeared in more than 2,000 newspapers around the world and spawned 28 film adaptations between 1938 and 1950.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1972, the Milwaukee Bucks ended the Los Angeles Lakers’ record 33-game winning streak with a 120-104 win.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I tore myself away from the safe comfort of certainties through my love for truth -- and truth rewarded me.” -- Simone de Beauvoir
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1.2 billion -- iPhones sold in the decade after Apple introduced the first-generation unit on this day in 2007.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 6) and last quarter moon (Jan. 14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.