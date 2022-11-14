Today is the 318th day of 2022 and the 54th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Fulton (1765-1815), inventor; Claude Monet (1840-1926), painter; Aaron Copland (1900-1990), composer; Joseph McCarthy (1908-1957), U.S. senator; Ed White (1930-1967), astronaut; Wendy Carlos (1939- ), composer; P.J. O’Rourke (1947-2022), journalist/author; Charles III (1948- ), British monarch; Condoleezza Rice (1954- ), former secretary of state; Yanni (1954- ), musician; Patrick Warburton (1964- ), actor; Josh Duhamel (1972- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1910, the first airplane takeoff from the deck of a ship occurred near Hampton Roads, Virginia.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1970, a plane carrying 37 Marshall University football players, as well as the team’s head coach, several assistant coaches, doctors and staff members, Marshall’s athletic director and 25 team boosters, crashed outside an airport near Huntington, West Virginia, killing all on board.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “When are the world’s political parties going to get appropriate symbols: snake, louse, jackal, ... trash can, clown face, ... dollar bill with bat wings on it?” -- P.J. O’Rourke, “All the Trouble in the World”
TODAY’S NUMBER: $110.7 million -- highest amount paid for an original Claude Monet painting. “Meules” was sold at a Sotheby’s auction in New York on May 14, 2019.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 8) and last quarter moon (Nov. 16).
