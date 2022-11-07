Today is the 311th day of 2022 and the 47th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Marie Curie (1867-1934), physicist/chemist; Leon Trotsky (1879-1940), Russian revolutionary; Albert Camus (1913-1960), philosopher/author; Billy Graham (1918-2018), evangelist; Joan Sutherland (1926-2010), opera singer; Johnny Rivers (1942- ), singer-songwriter; Joni Mitchell (1943- ), singer-songwriter; David Petraeus (1952- ), former CIA director; Keith Lockhart (1959- ), conductor; Hasim Rahman (1972- ), boxer; Yunjin Kim (1973- ), actress; Adam Devine (1983- ), actor/comedian; Lorde (1996- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1994, WXYC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, became the first radio station to offer a 24-hour simulcast on the internet.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1991, basketball legend Magic Johnson announced he had contracted HIV and would retire from the NBA.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “You know what charm is: a way of getting the answer yes without having asked any clear question.” — Albert Camus, “The Fall”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 433 million — worldwide active users of the streaming radio service Spotify.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 31) and full moon (Nov. 8).
