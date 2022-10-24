Today is the 297th day of 2022 and the 33rd day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1926, magician Harry Houdini gave his last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.
In 1945, the charter establishing the United Nations took effect.
In 2002, authorities arrested John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo in connection with Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks.
In 2003, the last commercial Concorde flight was made.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sarah Josepha Hale (1788-1879), writer/publisher; Bob Kane (1915-1998), writer/illustrator; Jiles Perry “The Big Bopper” Richardson (1930-1959), singer-songwriter; Stephen Covey (1932-2012), author/educator; Bill Wyman (1936- ), musician; F. Murray Abraham (1939- ), actor; Kevin Kline (1947- ), actor; BD Wong (1960- ), actor; Monica (1980- ), singer; Wayne Rooney (1985- ), soccer player; Drake (1986- ), actor/rapper; Shenae Grimes (1989- ), actress; Jalen Ramsey (1994- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1901, adventurer Annie Edson Taylor celebrated her 63rd birthday by becoming the first person to survive a trip over Niagara Falls in a barrel.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2014, computer scientist Alan Eustace broke the world record for a free-fall skydive from the stratosphere, free-falling from a height of 135,899 feet.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “May your neighbors respect you / Trouble neglect you / Angels protect you / And heaven accept you.” — Drake
TODAY’S NUMBER: 2 — jersey numbers in the four major American professional sports leagues that are retired throughout the league. The No. 42 worn by Jackie Robinson (who died on this day in 1972) was retired by Major League Baseball in 1997; the No. 99 worn by Wayne Gretzky was retired by the National Hockey League in 2000.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 17) and new moon (Oct. 25).
