Today is the 301st day of 2022 and the 37th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Evelyn Waugh (1903-1966), writer; Francis Bacon
(1909-1992), artist; Jonas Salk (1914-1995), medical researcher; Charlie Daniels (1936-2020), singer-songwriter; Jane Alexander (1939-), actress; Dennis Franz (1944- ), actor; Annie Potts (1952- ), actress; Bill Gates
(1955- ), software pioneer; Lauren Holly (1963- ), actress; Andy Richter (1966- ), comedian/ actor; Julia Roberts (1967- ), actress; Brad Paisley
(1972- ), singer-songwriter; Joaquin Phoenix (1974- ), actor; Frank Ocean (1987- ),singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: Despite the agreement that ended the Cuban Missile Crisis on
this day in 1962, U.S. forces worldwide remained at DEFCON 3 until Nov. 20.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2007, the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies to win their second World Series championship in four seasons.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Punctuality is the virtue of the bored.” — Evelyn Waugh
TODAY’S NUMBER: 354 —steps from the pedestal to the crown of the Statue of Liberty.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Oct. 25) and first quarter moon (Oct. 31).
