Today is the 304th day of 2022 and the 40th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Juliette Gordon Low (1860-1927), Girl Scouts founder; Dale Evans (1912-2001), actress/singer-songwriter; Dan Rather (1931- ), TV journalist; Peter Jackson (1961- ), filmmaker; Dermot Mulroney (1963- ), actor; Vanilla Ice (1967- ), rapper; Piper Perabo (1976- ), actress; Willow Smith (2000- ), actress/singer.
TODAY’S FACT: An outspoken critic of clerical celibacy, Martin Luther married Katharina von Bora, a former nun, in 1525. They had six children together.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1950, Earl Lloyd became the first African American to play in an NBA game.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Do you not see how necessary a world of pains and troubles is to school an intelligence and make it a soul?” — John Keats
TODAY’S NUMBER: 7 billion — estimated population of the world on Oct. 31, 2011, which was officially designated the “Day of Seven Billion” by the United Nations Population Fund.
TODAY’S MOON: First quarter moon (Oct. 31).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.