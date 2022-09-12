Today is the 255th day of 2022 and the 84th day of summer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: H.L. Mencken (1880-1956), journalist/critic; Jesse Owens (1913-1980), Olympic athlete; Ian Holm (1931-2020), actor; George Jones (1931-2013), singer-songwriter; Barry White (1944-2003), singer-songwriter; Joe Pantoliano (1951- ), actor; Neil Peart (1952-2020), musician; Hans Zimmer (1957- ), composer; Ben Folds (1966- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Paul F. Tompkins (1968- ), actor/comedian; Paul Walker (1973-2013), actor; Yao Ming (1980- ), basketball player; Jennifer Hudson (1981- ), actress/singer; Andrew Luck (1989- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: The long-running Western series “Bonanza” premiered on NBC on this day in 1959.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1984, Dwight “Doc” Gooden of the New York Mets threw his 246th strikeout, breaking the rookie record for strikeouts in a single season. He finished the season with 276, a record that still stands.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Explanations exist; they have existed for all time; there is always a well-known solution to every human problem -- neat, plausible, and wrong.” -- H.L. Mencken
TODAY’S NUMBER: 76 -- bronze plates on the walls of the memorial pools at the September 11 Memorial and Museum, inscribed with 2,983 names: the 2,977 victims of the 9/11 terror attacks and the six victims of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 10) and last quarter moon (Sept. 17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.