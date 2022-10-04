Today is the 278th day of 2022 and the 14th day of autumn.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chester A. Arthur (1829-1886), 21st U.S. president; Bil Keane (1922-2011), cartoonist; Neil deGrasse Tyson (1958- ), astrophysicist; Kate Winslet (1975- ), actress; Jesse Eisenberg (1983- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: In the first televised White House address, President Truman asked people to stop eating meat on Tuesdays and poultry on Thursdays to help relieve food shortages in Europe.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2001, Barry Bonds set a new single-season home run record with his 71st and 72nd home runs.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Kids are born curious about the world. What adults primarily do in the presence of kids is unwittingly thwart the curiosity of children.” -- Neil deGrasse Tyson
TODAY’S NUMBER: 40,031 — McDonald’s restaurants worldwide in 2021.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 2) and full moon (Oct. 9).
