Friday
• American Legion Post 81, Taco lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. AUX 50/50.
• VFW Post 9401 Lunch 11 - 2 p.m, Pool 9-ball at 11 a.m., Dinner, 4-7 p.m., Karaoke 6 p.m. Guests welcome. For more info: 928-855-5374. The kitchen at the VFW will be closed 8 August -10 September for cleaning. Sandwiches, hot dogs and chili will still be served.
• TOPS-Take Weight Off Sensibly meets every Friday Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 8-10 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11– 2 p.m., Live Music, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, Fish and Shrimp, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd., Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Mexican Train, 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 to 3:30 p.m
• Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. For more information, call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Al-Anon meeting. 10 a.m. 75 Capri Lane, unit #B, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lake Havasu City Library, 1770 N. McCulloch Blvd. First Friday coloring 10 a.m. Ages 18 and above through 8 August. Call 928-453-0718 for more information.
• Lamb of God Lutheran Church Bible study. Masters Men meet every Friday morning from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Order from the menu and study from the Bible. All are welcome. Contact Deacon Dennis at 928-486-2721.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Lunch 11-2p.m or until gone, Friday, August 5, Guest Chef: Sheilia Davidson. Call 928-855-1234.
Saturday
• Lake Havasu City Writers Group meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. Call Karen 928-486-0027 for the meeting location. Visitors welcome.
• Desert Singles bowls at 4 p.m. 55+ Info: Call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Take out 9 to 11 a.m.
• Elks Lodge: Dinner 4 – 8 p.m., Live Music at 6:30 p.m.
• American Legion Post 81, Lunch 11-2. Breaded Fish Filet Sandwich or Spicy Chicken Sandwich.
• VFW Post 9401, August 13 Bunco, 11 a.m. For more info: 928-855-5374. The kitchen at the VFW will be closed 8 August -10 September for cleaning. Sandwiches, hot dogs and chili will still be served.
• TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meets every Saturday morning at the Quality Inn, Cholla Room, 8 a.m.
• Poetry Guild: noon to 2p.m., every fourth Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. Please visit to discuss and write poetry. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• Havasu Writers: 2 - 4 p.m. every second Saturday of the month. Mohave County Library, 1770 McCulloch Blvd., Room A. We will write and discuss writing projects. Notebooks will be provided. Free, public invited.
• AL-ANON meeting. 10 a.m. 2041 Swanson Drive, rear upstairs room, Lake Havasu City. This is a support group for families and friends dealing with the effects of alcoholism.
• Lake Havasu City Library, LEGO League, 9 -11 a.m. first Saturday of each month. Use your imagination to create with building blocks. This program is for all ages. For more information, contact Bryan Freiberg at 928-453-0718.
Sunday
• American Legion Post 81, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. SAL Meat raffle 2-5 p.m.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 3 p.m. game begins at 6 p.m.
• VFW Post 9401. Breakfast 8 – 11:30 a.m. Guests welcome. For more info: 928-855-5374. The kitchen at the VFW will be closed 8 August -10 September for cleaning. Sandwiches, hot dogs and chili will still be served.
