Sunday
• American Legion Post 81, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. SAL Meat raffle 2-5 p.m.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9401, Breakfast 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 3 p.m. game begins at 6 p.m.
• VFW Post 9401. Breakfast 8 – 11:30 a.m. Guests welcome. For more info: 928-855-5374. The kitchen at the VFW will be closed 8 August -10 September for cleaning. Sandwiches, hot dogs and chili will still be served.
Monday
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m..928-855-2552. For more information, call: 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Pizza lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m.,or until gone
• Elks Lodge: Dinner, pasta night, 4-7 p.m., Dancers, 7 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 11 a.m. tacos until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. For Bridge call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Colomonde Women’s Barbershop Chorus rehearsal, 1 p.m. Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd., Choir room.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Crock Pot Lunch 11-2 p.m. Darts 5 p.m. For more info: 928-855-5374. The kitchen at the VFW will be closed 8 August -10 September for cleaning. Sandwiches, hot dogs and chili will still be served.
TUESDAY
• VFW Post 9401. Lunch 11-2 p.m., Texas Hold’em 11 a.m., Bar Bingo 6 p.m. Guests welcome. For more info: 928-855-5374. The kitchen at the VFW will be closed 8 August -10 September for cleaning. Sandwiches, hot dogs and chili will still be served.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Fiesta lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. Queen of Spades 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Darts and Live music w/Slade Rivers. For more information, call: 928-855-1234.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• Republican’s Men’s Club 7 a.m. Every Tuesday at Makai café for breakfast meeting. Fourth Tuesday every month noon lunch meeting. Info: 714-234-6744
• Elks Lodge: Taco Tuesday Lunch, 11- 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 -7 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 10 a.m. Lunch served Mon-Fri, hot dogs. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd. Beginning 31 May-22 July, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Pre-school summer reading program for ages 2-5. Limited space, registration is required. Call 928-453-0718 for more information.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Hand/Foot 12:30 p.m. Line Dancing, 8:50 a.m. for advanced. 9:50 for improver, 10:50 for beginner, Billiards 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• American Legion Post 81, Learn to make butter with TroY, 9 A.M. Bring a jar; Tasting Tuesdays 10 a.m. Karaoke 6 – 10 p.m.
• Christian Women’s Luncheon, 3rd Tuesday of every month. Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inspirational music and speaker. Local feature. $22. Call Kathy, 818-259-4003 for information and reservations. Walk-ins welcome.
• Dementia Connection of Havasu caregiver support group meeting, first and third Tuesday of each month. 1 to 2 p.m., 2126 McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5. “Loved one” care available during group. Contact Havasu Community Health Foundation for more information at 928-453-8190.
• Virtual Dementia Tour, 12-2 p.m. Dementia Connection of Havasu, 2126 McCulloch Blvd. #5. A free 30 minute tour, the last Tuesday of each month, to show how it looks, sounds and feels like to have dementia. Excellent for caregivers and family members to better understand the behaviors and needs of their loved ones. Appointments are required. Please call 928-453-8190 for more information.
Wednesday
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m or until gone. 4:30 p.m. charity dinner. For more information, call: 928-855-1234.
• American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts 4-6 p.m. Guest Chef 4-6 p.m. or until gone. Guest Chef 5 - 7 p.m. Street taco and street corn by Brian and Doug. 928-855-5374.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, Ribs, 4-7p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290 for more information.
• Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 4 p.m., 55+, For more info call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• Lake Havasu Church of the Nazarene is hosting a five-week (May 18-June 15) Bible study on the Epistles of John. Wednesdays at 7p.m. in Morford Hall, 2700 North Rainbow Avenue.
• Lake Havasu City Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd, beginning 31 May – 8 August, 9:30 a.m. Baby Jamboree, songs and rhymes/story and play. For ages 0-2. Call 928-453-0718 for more information.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m., Pool 8-ball 11 a.m., Guests Welcome. For more info: 928.855.5374. The kitchen at the VFW will be closed 8 August -10 September for cleaning. Sandwiches, hot dogs and chili will still be served.
