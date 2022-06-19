Monday
VFW Crockpot lunch, 11 a.m. until gone, Darts 5 p.m., 928-855-5374.
• American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 928-855-2552.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 4 p.m.-7 p.m., 928-855-1234.
• Elks Lodge: Hot dogs from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dinner, pasta night, 4-7 p.m., Dancers, 7 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 11 a.m. tacos until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. For Bridge call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
• Colomonde Women’s Barbershop Chorus rehearsal, 1 p.m. Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd., Choir room.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
TUESDAY
• VFW lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 928-855-5374.
• VFW Bar Bingo every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., Texas Hold’em, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 4 p.m.-7 p.m., 928-855-1234.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• Republican’s Men’s Club 7 a.m. Every Tuesday at Makai café for breakfast meeting. Fourth Tuesday every month noon lunch meeting. Info: 714-234-6744
• Elks Lodge: Taco Tuesday Lunch, 11- 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 -7 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 10 a.m. Lunch served Mon-Fri, hot dogs. Info: 928-855-0290.
• Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd, beginning 31 May -22 July, 10:30 a.m. Pre-school program for ages 2-5. Call 928-453-0718 for more information.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Hand/Foot 12:30 p.m. Line Dancing, 8:50 a.m. for advanced. 9:50 for improver, 10:50 for beginner, Billiards 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• American Legion Post 81, Karaoke 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Christian Women’s Luncheon, 3rd Tuesday of every month. Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inspirational music and speaker. Local feature. $22. Call Kathy, 818-259-4003 for information and reservations. Walk-ins welcome.
• Dementia Connection of Havasu caregiver support group meeting, first and third Tuesday of each month. 1 to 2 p.m., 2126 McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5. “Loved one” care available during group. Contact Havasu Community Health Foundation for more information at 928-453-8190.
• Virtual Dementia Tour, 12-2 p.m. Dementia Connection of Havasu, 2126 McCulloch Blvd. #5. A free 30 minute tour, the last Tuesday of each month, to show how it looks, sounds and feels like to have dementia. Excellent for caregivers and family members to better understand the behaviors and needs of their loved ones. Appointments are required. Please call 928-453-8190 for more information.
