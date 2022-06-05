Monday
VFW Crockpot lunch, 11 a.m. until gone, Darts 5 p.m., 928-855-5374.
American Legion Post 81, lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 928-855-2552.
Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 4 p.m.-7 p.m., 928-855-1234.
Elks Lodge: Hot dogs from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dinner, pasta night, 4-7 p.m., Dancers, 7 p.m.
Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 11 a.m. tacos until gone. Info: 928-855-0290.
Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Duplicate Bridge Club 1 p.m. For Bridge call Willis Norton 208-241-7212.
Colomonde Women’s Barbershop Chorus rehearsal, 1 p.m. Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd., Choir room.
DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
Tuesday
• VFW lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 928-855-5374.
• VFW Bar Bingo every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., Texas Hold’em, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 4 p.m.-7 p.m., 928-855-1234.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Republican’s Men’s Club 7 a.m. Every Tuesday at Makai café for breakfast meeting. Fourth Tuesday every month noon lunch meeting. Info: 714-234-6744
Elks Lodge: Taco Tuesday Lunch, 11- 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 -7 p.m.
Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 10 a.m. Lunch served Mon-Fri, hot dogs. Info: 928-855-0290.
Mohave County Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd, beginning 31 May -22 July, 10:30 a.m. Pre-school program for ages 2-5. Call 928-453-0718 for more information.
Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Hand/Foot 12:30 p.m. Line Dancing, 8:50 a.m. for advanced. 9:50 for improver, 10:50 for beginner, Billiards 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
American Legion Post 81, Bread Bowl dinner 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., 10 a.m. Karaoke 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.