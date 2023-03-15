WEDNESDAY
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. 4:30 p.m. charity dinner. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts, Rib Dinner 4 – 6 p.m. or until gone. Open to members and immediate family plus 2 guests per card.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, Ribs, 4-8 p.m. Live music at 7 p.m. For full menus go to www.elks2399.com.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290 Info:.
• Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 3 p.m., 55+, Info: call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m., Pool 8-ball 11 a.m, Guests Welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• The Lake Havasu Genealogical Society, 3rd Wednesday of each month, 9 – 11 a.m. Library hours for research are Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday, 9 – 5 p.m. Thursday, 1 -5 p.m. through May 2023. 2126 McCulloch Blvd, Suite 17. Public invited. Free. The February program on the 15th is “Nursery Rhymes and Lullabies Hidden Messages”. For more information, call Jan at 928-854-5447.
• AARP Smart Driver course, Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Second Wednesday of each month. Next class is March 8, 7:45 – 12 p.m. Register by calling 928-453-0715. $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. All drivers are welcome.
• Colomonde Women’s Barbershop Chorus rehearsal, 1 p.m. Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Choir Room. 2170 Havasupai Blvd. For more info: 928-208-8419.
• Stroke Support Group meeting, 11 a.m., First Wednesday of every month, Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5, call 928-453-8190 for details.
• General Cancer Support Group meeting, 2:30 p.m. First Wednesday of every month, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Bosom Buddies Support Group meeting, 4 p.m., First Wednesday of every month, Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 5. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Multiple Sclerosis Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Fourth Wednesday of every month. Havasu Community Health Foundation, 2126 N. McCulloch Blvd. Unit 16. Call 928-453-8190 for details.
• Coffee Time Meeting for Veterans. 9 – 10 a.m. Breakwater Grill, 3465 Maricopa Ave. Meets every Wednesday. Active duty also welcome. Free. Breakfast available for purchase. Veterans coming together for support and resources.
