TUESDAY
• VFW Post 9401. Lunch 11-2 p.m., Texas Hold’em 11 a.m., Bar Bingo 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
• Eagles Aerie 4299, Fiesta lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. Queen of Spades 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Darts and Live music w/Slade Rivers. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356
• Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen, 1975 Daytona Drive. Dinner 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Republican’s Men’s Club 7 a.m. Every Tuesday at Makai café for breakfast meeting. Info: 714-234-6744
Elks Lodge: Taco Tuesday Lunch, 11- 2 p.m., Dinner, 4 -7 p.m.
Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, 10 a.m. Lunch served Mon-Fri, hot dogs. Info: 928-855-0290.
Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Party Bridge, 12:30 p.m. Hand/Foot 12:30 p.m. Line Dancing, 8:50 a.m. for advanced. 9:50 for improver, 10:50 for beginner, Billiards 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• American Legion Post 81, Learn to make butter with Troy, 9 a.m. Bring a jar; Tasting Tuesdays 10 a.m. Karaoke 6 – 10 p.m.
• Christian Women’s Luncheon, 3rd Tuesday of every month. Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inspirational music and speaker. Local feature. $22. Call Kathy, 818-259-4003 for information and reservations. Walk-ins welcome.
• Dementia Connection of Havasu caregiver support group meeting, first and third Tuesday of each month. 1 to 2 p.m., 2126 McCulloch Blvd, Unit 5. “Loved one” care available during group. Contact Havasu Community Health Foundation Info: at 928-453-8190.
• Virtual Dementia Tour, 12-2 p.m. Dementia Connection of Havasu, 2126 McCulloch Blvd. #5. A free 30 minute tour, the last Tuesday of each month, to show how it looks, sounds and feels like to have dementia. Appointments are required. Call 928-453-8190.
Wednesday
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m. or until gone. 4:30 p.m. charity dinner. Info: call: 928-855-1234.
• American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts 4-6 p.m. Guest Chef 4-6 p.m. or until gone. Guest Chef 5 - 7 p.m. Street taco and street corn by Brian and Doug. 928-855-5374.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, Ribs, 4-7 p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290 Info:.
• Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 4 p.m., 55+, Info: call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m., Pool 8-ball 11 a.m., Guests Welcome. Info: 928-855-5374.
